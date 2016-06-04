Monday, June 18 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Tennis

Jackson Powell and Logan Lender Reach CIF Quarterfinals

Local duo upsets No. 5 University High before falling to Harvard Westlake

Santa Barbara’s Logan Lender (left) Jackson Powell and head coach Greg Tebbe enjoyed a successful season in which they reached the quarterfinals of the CIF doubles tournament.
Santa Barbara’s Logan Lender (left) Jackson Powell and head coach Greg Tebbe enjoyed a successful season in which they reached the quarterfinals of the CIF doubles tournament. (Noozhawk photo file)
By Blake DeVine, Sports Reporter | June 4, 2016 | 8:00 a.m.

In massive tennis competition that included schools from across California, the Santa Barbara High doubles team of Jackson Powell and Logan Lender were among the final sixteen doubles teams left in the CIF individual tournament.

Logan Lender goes for a backhand during Friday’s victory over University High’s doubles team.
Logan Lender goes for a backhand during Friday’s victory over University High’s doubles team. (Noozhawk photo file)

With a strong performance on Friday afternoon at Seal Beach, the Dons duo made the local community proud with a run to the quarterfinals.  

“Jackson and Logan put an exclamation mark on the end of our season by making it to the quarter-finals of the CIF doubles tournament,” Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said.

Following two victories in their regional and upset win over No. 5 University High in the round of sixteen, the Dons tandem fell in two sets to Harvard Westlake.

In their first match of the day, Powell and Lender faced University High’s team of JT Joens and Tommy Wang. With some of their best tennis of the season, the Dons duo was able to pull out a 6-3, 6-4 victory. 

 

“It was a great match to win, as their team is one of the top teams in Southern California,” coach Tebbe added. “Jackson and Logan played great and it was an exciting victory for them.”

This thrilling victory put them in the quarterfinals against the fourth seeded tandem of Adam Sraberg and Jed Kronenberg from Harvard Westlake. Despite a valiant effort, Powell and Lender’s season came to a close during a 6-1, 6-4 defeat. 

“They played outstanding tennis and had a great win today,” concluded coach Tebbe. “I could not be more proud of them.”

— Noozhawk sports reporter Blake DeVine can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 