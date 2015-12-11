Advice
Power Hammer Will Be Used for Pest Control Project at 630 Garden St. in Santa Barbara
By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | December 11, 2015 | 8:40 a.m.
Downtown residents are advised that during the week of Dec. 14-18, work will be done to install bird netting at the City of Santa Barbara Motor Pool facility at 630 Garden St.
At times during the course of this activity a powder actuated hammer will be used.
This tool produces a sound similar to that of a small caliber gun. Please do not be alarmed by this noise.
— Sgt. Riley Harwood is public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.
