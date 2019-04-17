Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, April 17 , 2019, 12:39 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Power Knocked Out in Santa Barbara After Vehicle Shears Off Utility Pole

Crash on Foothill Road leaves customers in San Roque area without electricity; driver sustained minor injuries

Utility crews repair damage caused late Tuesday night when a vehicle sheared off a utility pole on Foothill Road near San Roque in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
Utility crews repair damage caused late Tuesday night when a vehicle sheared off a utility pole on Foothill Road near San Roque in Santa Barbara. (Diego Topete / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | April 17, 2019 | 10:06 a.m.
The driver of this vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash late late Tuesday night. Click to view larger
The driver of this vehicle sustained minor injuries in the crash late late Tuesday night on Foothill Road near San Roque in Santa Barbara. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)

Much of the San Roque area of Santa Barbara was without power on Wednesday following a late-night vehicle crash that knocked down a utility pole.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Foothill Road near Willowglen Road, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A Honda sedan struck the utility pole, which was sheared off and fell down across the roadway.

Electricity initially reportedly was knocked out to some 2,400 customers.

As of 10 a.m., the outage was affecting about 540 customers, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

Edison was estimating that power would be restored by 4 p.m.

The driver, a 22-year-old man whose name was not available, sustained minor injuries in the crash, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Foothill Road remained closed in the area Wednesday morning while utility crews repaired the damage.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A utility pole and wires block Foothill Road near San Roque in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A utility pole and wires block Foothill Road near San Roque in Santa Barbara late Tuesday night. The roadway remained closed Wednesday morning while crews repaired the damage. (John Palminteri / KEYT News photo)

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 