Power Knocked Out in Santa Barbara After Vehicle Shears Off Utility Pole

Crash on Foothill Road leaves customers in San Roque area without electricity; driver sustained minor injuries

Much of the San Roque area of Santa Barbara was without power on Wednesday following a late-night vehicle crash that knocked down a utility pole.

The collision occurred shortly before 11 p.m. on Foothill Road near Willowglen Road, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

A Honda sedan struck the utility pole, which was sheared off and fell down across the roadway.

Electricity initially reportedly was knocked out to some 2,400 customers.

As of 10 a.m., the outage was affecting about 540 customers, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

Edison was estimating that power would be restored by 4 p.m.

The driver, a 22-year-old man whose name was not available, sustained minor injuries in the crash, and was transported by AMR ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Foothill Road remained closed in the area Wednesday morning while utility crews repaired the damage.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.