Power Line Sparks Small Fire in San Roque

A downed power line caused a scare for residents in San Roque late Thursday night, sparking a small vegetation fire but no damage to structures, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Firefighters were called out shortly before midnight to the 3600 block of San Pedro Lane, where they found power lines arcing and a small fire in the vegetation below, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

With a line down, firefighters had to stand by until Southern California Edison crews arrived to repair the problem, Pitney said.

The small blaze burned itself out fairly quickly, according to witnesses at the scene.

Power was knocked out to several customers in the area, but details on the number were not immediately available.

