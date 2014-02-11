Power Lines Spark Vegetation Fire Near Carpinteria

Arching power lines sparked a vegetation fire early Tuesday in the Toro Canyon area near Carpinteria, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at about 5:40 a.m. on the 1200 block of Toro Canyon Road, fire Capt. David Sadecki said.

Crews from the county, the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District and the city of Santa Barbara responded to the fire, which was quickly contained to about half an acre, Sadecki said.

It was windy and cool when the fire broke out, Sadecki said, but firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

Southern California Edison Co. crews were on scene attending to the power lines.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged.

