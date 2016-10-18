Women’s Fund Gifts Total of $50,000 to Two Child Advocacy Groups

With this year's focus being child advocacy, the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County presented $50,000 in gifts to two local organizations at its recent annual awards event at Trattoria Uliveto in Orcutt.

Incoming president Amy Curti, explained how this inspiring group of women contributes to a giving circle of both small and large contributions to, in turn, be able to gift substantial amounts of money to local organizations that address concerns voted on by members.

Maggi Daane, research committee co-chair, presented the $50,000 in awards, which are a collection of individual member contributions from $125 to $1,000 and more.

The North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center was gifted $25,000 to assist in services it provides, such as 24-hour hotline, counseling, advocacy, Sexual Assault Response Team, with a special emphasis on its most recent critical need which is to serve commercially sexually exploited children, an unfortunate growing problem locally.

Accepting the award was Ann McCarty, the center's executive director. She compared the “giving circle” of the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County to the “healing circle” implemented at the rape crisis center, whereby each woman dealing with past abuse issues contributes and supports each other toward a common goal of healing.



CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) was awarded $25,000, as well, to assist specifically with two new programs.

The first is “Best for Babies,” which concentrates on training advocates to best care for infants 0-3 months of age. Second is “Fostering Futures,” which assists adolescents and young adults ages 14-21 as they age out of the foster care system by providing life skills.

Kim Colby Davis, CASA executive director, said a little more than 80 percent of their advocates are women, and that women in the North County are “getting things done” for our community, but the job is still far from over.

Daane re-iterated how both organizations awarded this year fit the mission of the Women’s Fund perfectly as their main focus is to serve as a catalyst for change on behalf of the women, children, and families in North County.



More information on the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County is available at wfnsbc.org.



— Barbara Andersen for Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.