Power Outage Affects 3,600 Homes and Businesses in Lompoc

An outage left parts of Lompoc without electrial power on Monday.

“City of Lompoc electric crews are working to determine the cause of a power outage affecting about 3,600 homes and businesses between O and A streets and Pine Avenue and Cambridge Street,” spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

Most areas impacted by the outage, which began just before 11:30 a.m., had power restored by 12:10 p.m.

However, Lompoc High School remained without power while crews worked to fix the problem.

The city of Lompoc owns and operates its own electrical utility system.

