Power Outage Affecting Hundreds of Customers in Western Goleta

A power outage was affecting hundreds of customers in western Goleta late Monday night, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage was reported at 11:08 pm., and was affecting parts of Ellwood and El Encanto Heights.

Edison’s online outage map initially indicated that 2,368 customers were without power, but that number was quickly reduced to less than 1,000.

There also were reports of traffic signals and street lights not functioning along the Hollister Avenue corridor.

Edison was estimating that all power would be restored by 1 a.m. Tuesday.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.