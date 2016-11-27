Goleta Power Outage Leaves More Than 2,200 Edison Customers in the Dark

A widespread power outage hit Goleta on Sunday afternoon, and Southern California Edison said it was analyzing the problem.

More than 2,200 customers lost electrical service in the outage, which struck at 3:44 p.m., according to Edison.

Details about the cause of the outage were not available, but gusty winds were raking the South Coast in the wake of the weekend’s storm, and may have downed power lines.

Edison’s website indicated the company hoped to have power restored to most customers by 5:30 p.m.

