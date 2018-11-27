Power Outage Affects 5,275 Customers in Santa Maria

An outage left 5,275 electrical customers in the Santa Maria Valley without power on Tuesday evening.
Just before 5 p.m., power went out for a swath of residential and commercial customers at the southern end of the city.
A Pacific Gas & Electric Company spokesman said the outage was related to an equipment failure in the area of Industrial Parkway.
By 6:30 p.m., power had beeen restored to all but 452 customers, PG&E said
There was no estimate on when power would be restored for the remaining customers.
Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.
— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.