Power Outage Affects 5,275 Customers in Santa Maria

An outage left 5,275 electrical customers in the Santa Maria Valley without power on Tuesday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., power went out for a swath of residential and commercial customers at the southern end of the city.

A Pacific Gas & Electric Company spokesman said the outage was related to an equipment failure in the area of Industrial Parkway.

By 6:30 p.m., power had beeen restored to all but 452 customers, PG&E said

There was no estimate on when power would be restored for the remaining customers.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

