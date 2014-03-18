Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 6:12 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 

Outage Knocks Out Power to 700 Customers in Goleta

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | March 18, 2014 | 10:09 a.m.

About 700 customers were out of power in Goleta on Tuesday morning as crews were working to restore services.

Reports of the outage centered on the Los Carneros Road area near Hollister Avenue in Goleta, according to Southern California Edison's outage map.

Power had been off in the area since about 9 p.m. Monday, according to Rondi Guthrie, public information officer for Southern California Edison's local office.

Crews discovered hot components in one of SCE's vaults Monday, and "we decided it was emergency work we needed to get done as quickly as possible," Guthrie told Noozhawk on Tuesday.

Several crews were "working as quickly as possible" to get the power on, and Guthrie said it was possible they would be working throughout Tuesday morning.

Raytheon is one of the businesses in the area that has been affected by the outage, and Guthrie said she thought some of the other businesses on Cortona Drive were affected by the lack of power as well.

