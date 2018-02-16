Power Outage Affects 3,200 Customers in Parts of Santa Maria, Orcutt

Hundreds of Pacific Gas & Electric Co. customers in the Santa Maria Valley were without power on Friday afternoon.

The outage reportedly began just before 3 p.m. with 3,207 customers initially affected, a number that dropped to 1,845 customers affected as of 4:15 p.m., the utility firm said.

Restoration initially was estimated at 7 p.m., but had been restored to most customers by 5:30 p.m., spokesman John Lindsey said.

"Thank you for your patience, electrical service has been safely restored to all but two Santa Maria customers. PG&E crews are working as quickly and as safely as possible to restore power to the rest of our valued Santa Maria customers," Lindsey added.

A large bird that flew into electrical equipment apparently broke a glass insulator that caused the power line to short which blew fuses.

Repair crews worked to quickly replace those fuses and restore power, Lindsey said.

