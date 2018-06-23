Power Outage Affects Residents Near Lompoc

A power outage left 1,137 Pacific Gas & Electric Company customers near Lompoc in the dark on Tuesday night.

The outage began at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Near the same time, people in Lompoc also experienced a brief outage while those in Santa Maria and the Santa Ynez Valley had brown outs.

Details about the cause of the outage and estimated time of restoration were not immediately available from the utility company.

Check back to Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

On Monday night, another outage affected Santa Ynez Valley residents.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.