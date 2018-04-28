Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair and Breezy 71º

 
 
 
 

Power Restored to 2,500 Customers After Goleta Outage

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 29, 2013

Some 2,500 customers lost power in western Goleta Wednesday evening, but service was restored about 90 minutes later, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage occurred shortly before 6 p.m., and was caused by a tree falling into wires, blowing a transformer in the Rancho Embarcadero neighborhood at the western edge of Goleta, said Edison spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible.

“Crews were dispatched and repairs were made, with power restored to all customers at 7:25 p.m., Bartoli-Wible, said, adding that the incident occurred in the 300 block of Vereda de Ciervo.

A second outage affecting some 1,470 customers in the University Exchange area occurred about 9 p.m., she said.

Equipment failure caused circuits to relay and lock out customers, she said.

By 10 p.m., power had been restored to all but 16 customers, she added.

Bartoli-Wible reminded people to always call 911 if they see downed wires, and avoid the area completely.

