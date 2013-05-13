Power Outage Affects Some 260 Customers in Montecito

More than 260 customers were affected by a power outage Monday morning in Montecito, according to the Southern California Edison Co.

The outage began shortly after 6:30 a.m., and was in the area of East Mountain Drive and Hot Springs Road, according to the company’s outage map.

Crews traced the problem to a failure of underground equipment, said company spokeswoman Patricia Bartoli-Wible.

As of 11:30 a.m., only three customers remained without power, she said, and repairs were underway.

