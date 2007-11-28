Power Outage Hits Goleta
A power outage left thousands of Goleta customers in the dark Tuesday afternoon. But power was restored today.
By Staff | November 28, 2007 | 11:37 a.m.
A power outage left thousands of Goleta customers in the dark Tuesday afternoon.
Around 5 p.m., power lines came down on the 5500 block of Huntington Drive, killing power for about 2,300 customers in an area bounded by Calle Real, Fairview Avenue, Berkeley Road and Merida Drive, said Vanessa McGrady, spokeswoman for Southern California Edison.
For the vast majority of customers, she said, the lights came back on within 10 minutes. Power was restored to everyone by 6 a.m. Wednesday. The cause of the outage was still under investigation as of Wednesday evening.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.