Power Outage Hits Montecito Neighborhood

Several dozen customers in Montecito were without power Monday while crews repaired damaged equipment, according to Southern California Edison Co.

The outage, affecting 86 customers, began shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of East Mountain Drive and San Ysidro Lane, according to Edison’s website.

Crews were on scene, Edison said, and hoped to have all customers back online by 5 p.m.

