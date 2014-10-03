Power Outage Affecting 1,378 Customers Hits Santa Barbara

Officials say the outage is unrelated to Thursday's widespread power loss, and may be related to a transformer that exploded near Parking Lot 10

For the second night in a row, a power outage hit downtown Santa Barbara, with City Fire engines responding to multiple elevator rescues and helping to evacuate a movie theater.

The outage is completely unrelated to Thursday's widespread outage caused by a failure at the Gutierrez Street substation, said Rudy Gonzales with Southern California Edison.

There was a failed cable and a limited outage reported at 5:21 p.m. with 1,378 customers impacted, he said.

As of 7:15 p.m., 31 customers were without power in the area of Cota, Anacapa and State streets with a crew en route to repair it. There was no estimated time for restoration and it's likely those areas will be without power until Saturday morning, he said.

According to emergency radio traffic, a transformer exploded in the area of City Parking Lot 10, which is on the corner of Anacapa and Ortega streets. Several traffic lights were out on Haley Street as well.

The outage started about the same time as the Edison substation problem was reported on Thursday. That night's outage lasted about two hours for most impacted customers, knocking out power to more than 22,000 people at the outage’s peak.

There were multiple elevator rescues, dark traffic intersections and a canceled Tony Bennett concert at the Granada Theatre.

Edison believes the cause was a failed bank of transformers at the substation, and power was back on for most customers by 8 p.m.

