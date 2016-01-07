Power Outage Hits Santa Barbara’s Eastside

Baseball

Nearly 400 customers on Santa Barbara’s Eastside were without power Thursday due to what Southern California Edison said was a storm-related outage.

The electricity went out at about 12:30 a.m., and may have been related to a lightning strike.

On its outage map, Edison said it had crews working on the problem, and expected to have power restored to most of the 390 affected customers by noon.

Additional details were not available.

