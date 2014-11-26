Power Outage Impacts Downtown Santa Barbara Area

About 400 customers were without power in downtown Santa Barbara Wednesday morning and Southern California Edison crews weren’t sure how long it would take to repair the problem.

Power was returned to most customers by noon, but as of 3:30 p.m., 96 customers were without power in the area of Anapamu and Bath streets, a mostly residential area.

Crews identified the equipment problem and were hoping to restore power by 9 p.m., 12 hours after the outage was reported, according to the Edison Outage Center.

“We have crews en route and are analyzing the problem,” Edison spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie said Wednesday morning.

“It looks like the number of customers has gone down, we were able to pick up some loads. There is no estimated restoration time.”

Outage updates can be found on Edison's website

