Power Outage Impacts Hundreds in Santa Barbara

Southern California Edison crews are on scene at Garden Street in Santa Barbara, near Sola Street, working to restore service after equipment problems left more than 470 customers without power Tuesday morning.

The issue was reported at 5:51 a.m. and power was still out into the afternoon., according to Edison’s Outage Map.

The outage was caused by overhead equipment failure and the number of impacted customers was increasing throughout the day. At 1 p.m., 529 customers were without power, Edison public affairs manager Rondi Guthrie said. Edison estimated power would be restored to most customers by 6 p.m.

