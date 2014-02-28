Power Outages Reported on Santa Barbara’s Eastside, Mesa

Power outages were reported Friday in several areas of southern Santa Barbara County, including the Eastside and Mesa neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, and in Isla Vista.

Details were not immediately available, but emergency radio traffic indicated there were blown transformers and lines down at about 11:20 a.m. in the vicinity of Carpinteria Street on the Eastside, and near Cliff Drive and Flora Vista Drive on the Mesa.

More than 3,000 customers were affected, according to the Southern California Edison Co. website; a company spokesman could not be reached for comment.

Many traffic signals were reported without power as well.

Another outage was reported earlier in the day on Trigo Road in Isla Vista.

At about 11:40 a.m., a strong band of rain was moving across the region, bring rainfall rates approaching an inch per hour in some locations.

