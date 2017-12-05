Power Outages Can Spark Higher Water Bills

The recent power outages can affect some older brands of sprinkler timers, potentially causing increased water usage and higher water bills, the city of Santa Barbara advises.

If a sprinkler timer’s back-up battery is missing or dead, all of the program settings might be lost, and the default settings on the timer will become active. The default program waters every station, every start time, every day, for 10 minutes at midnight, often doubling water usage and water bills.

Make sure to check the settings on the sprinkler timer after a power outage. Residents might need to reprogram their timers and put in a fresh back-up battery.

Changing the battery in your sprinkler timer every year, at the same time as you change smoke alarm batteries, can save thousands of gallons of water.



For more information on how to program sprinkler timers, visit www.SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Irrigation or call 564-5460 to schedule a free irrigation evaluation appointment.



— Madeline Ward for city of Santa Barbara.