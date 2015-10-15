Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:44 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Power Outages Hit Santa Barbara After Transformer Fires

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Managing Editor | October 15, 2015

There were scattered power outages throughout Santa Barbara Thursday morning after two transformer fires, according to the City Fire Department, but power was restored to most customers by 12:30 p.m.

Fire crews responded to the fires at Hope Avenue and San Remo Drive, and another at Calle Real and Las Positas, Battalion Chief Robert Mercado said.

There are so many weather-related outages throughout Southern California Edison's service territory that the company isn't giving detailed information on any outages, spokeswoman Rondi Guthrie said. 

“We have extra crews on hand to get power restored as quickly as possible, and those who have been without power the longest have been prioritized,”  she said. 

According to the Edison Outage Map, more than 6,300 customers were without power as of 11:45 a.m. and just 11 customers had an outage as of 12:30 p.m. One of the outages was blamed on lightening, according to the Outage Map. 

At 11 a.m., there were 23,500 customers without power in Edison's service area due to rain and lightening, according to Edison. 

City Fire crews from Station No. 1 across the street to Ralphs at 100 W. Carrillo St. for an elevator rescue as a result of the outages, Mercado said. 

“We drive, as close as it is,” Mercado said. “Our vehicles are basically a giant toolbox.” 

The department was already busy with medical calls and initially called in mutual aid, but was able to absorb the power-related calls without extra help, Mercado said. 

Gelson's Market was reportedly without power around noon, at 3305 State St. in the Loreto Plaza Shopping Center.

​Guthrie reminded people to stay away from downed power lines and treat power-less street light intersections as four-way stops. 

