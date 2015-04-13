Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Power Outages Leave Montecito Area in the Dark

Southern California Edison outages impact about 2,500 customers Monday night

A transformer fire was reported on Channel Drive near the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday afternoon.
A transformer fire was reported on Channel Drive near the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Monday afternoon.
By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk News Editor | @magnoli | April 13, 2015 | 7:46 p.m.

Hundreds of Montecito-area Southern California Edison customers were without power Monday night following several outages.

As of 8:30 p.m., 907 customers were without service in Montecito, Edison spokesperson Susan Cox said. That included several commercial businesses along Coast Village Road, Milpas Street and Channel Drive in Montecito, which were dark long into the night. 

Most power was restored by 3:30 a.m., Edison spokesperson Rondi Guthrie said Tuesday morning. She wasn't aware of a specific cause, saying it was some kind of equipment failure. All power was reportedly back on by 9 a.m.

Crews were analyzing the cause late Monday night and had no estimated restoration time for people left without power for hours. The outage was initially reported at 11:25 a.m. and impacted 2,869 customers, Cox said. 

The outage boundaries were defined as Park Lane to the west, Seaview Drive to the east, Bonnymead Drive to the south and Mesa Road to the north, Cox said. 

"Right now I don’t have an estimated restoration time. Obviously they’re working on it as quickly and safely as they can," she said. 

According to Edison's Outage Map, there were three outages as of 6:30 p.m. Monday, impacting about 2,500 customers total, and another earlier outage reported at 2:44 p.m. in the area of Hot Springs Road from equipment problems. Montecito Fire crews reported to a call of a transformer fire on Channel Drive near the Santa Barbara Cemetery around 3:45 p.m., according to emergency scanner traffic. 

Edison's website was down on Monday while it was being updated, but the Outage Map was back online by Tuesday morning. 

No further details were available. 

Noozhawk news editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

