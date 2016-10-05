Power Up Your Knowledge About Saving Energy at Home

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday proclaimed October as Energy Awareness Month, highlighting the county’s commitment to promoting responsible and efficient energy use, and encouraging citizens to do the same.
As noted in the proclamation, Santa Barbara County has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and is utilizing numerous programs to promote responsible and efficient energy use within county government and among residents.
To celebrate Energy Awareness Month, the county’s emPower program will host two free homeowner workshops highlighting ways residents can improve the efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality of their homes, all while saving money on utility bills.
The first workshop is scheduled 5:30–7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Santa Maria Inn, Polo Room, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. The second workshop will be 5:30–7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos.
For more information about Energy Awareness Month, to RSVP for a workshop, tips on saving energy, or to speak with a representative of emPower, call 568-3566 or visit the website atwww.empowersbc.org.
— Angel Pacheco for Santa Barbara County.