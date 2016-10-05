Power Up Your Knowledge About Saving Energy at Home

The first workshop is scheduled 5:30–7 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Santa Maria Inn, Polo Room, 801 S. Broadway, Santa Maria. The second workshop will be 5:30–7 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Santa Ynez Valley Grange, 2374 Alamo Pintado Ave., Los Olivos. For more information about Energy Awareness Month, to RSVP for a workshop, tips on saving energy, or to speak with a representative of emPower, call 568-3566 or visit the website atwww.empowersbc.org . — Angel Pacheco for Santa Barbara County.

The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday proclaimed October as Energy Awareness Month , highlighting the county’s commitment to promoting responsible and efficient energy use, and encouraging citizens to do the same. As noted in the proclamation, Santa Barbara County has a long tradition of environmental stewardship and is utilizing numerous programs to promote responsible and efficient energy use within county government and among residents. To celebrate Energy Awareness Month, the county’s emPower program will host two free homeowner workshops highlighting ways residents can improve the efficiency, comfort and indoor air quality of their homes, all while saving money on utility bills.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >