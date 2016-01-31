After Soaking Santa Barbara County, Fast-Moving Storm Heads Out With a Flurry

Following periods of heavy rainfall, gusty winds topple numerous trees and power lines

A quick-but-powerful storm that doused Santa Barbara County moved out with a flurry on Sunday, leaving behind gusty winds that brought down trees, limbs and power lines, and tore sailboats from their moorings.

Emergency crews were kept busy throughout the afternoon responding to reports of trees that had crashed into homes, vehicles and roadways.

No injuries were reported, but there were numerous power outages.

Several warnings and advisories were in effect — for flooding, high surf and gusty winds — with showers expected throughout the day, tapering off Sunday night.

A wind advisory was in effect until midday Monday for the South Coast, where winds of 25 to 35 mph were gusting to 50 mph across much of the foothills. Isolated gusts as high as 60 mph were possible in Montecito, the National Weather Service said.

Highway lanes were briefly closed in the Solimar Fire Burn Area south of Carpinteria Sunday morning, with northbound lanes of Pacific Coast Highway closed due to roadway flooding, according to the California Highway Patrol. The Emma Wood Campground was evacuated, according to State Parks.

All Highway 101 lanes were reported re-opened as of 11:15 a.m.

The weather service sent out a flash flooding warning to the Santa Barbara County area at 10:57 a.m. by texting local residents, advising people to avoid flood areas and check local media for updates. The warning was in effect until 1:45 p.m. Sunday.

As of 10 p.m., San Marcos Pass was the county’s wettest spot, with 3.72 inches of rain recorded, according to figures from the county Public Works Department.

24-Hr. Rainfall Totals as of 10 p.m. Buellton 0.93" Cachuma Lake 1.22" Carpinteria 1.11" Gibraltar Reservoir 2.00" Goleta 1.12" Lompoc 1.16" Montecito 1.66" Santa Barbara 1.53" San Marcos Pass 3.72" Santa Maria 0.83" Solvang 0.91" UCSB 0.92"

Several areas had received more than 2 inches of precipitation, after a band of heavy showers moved through.

Weather service forecasters had predicted most areas would receive between three-quarters and 1.5 inches of rain.

Thunderstorms were likely, forecasters said, with a chance of waterspouts offshore and weak tornadoes on land, although none was reported.

Shortly before 10 p.m., a cloudburst hit the Santa Ynez Valley, with pea-size hail reported.

As the skies cleared Sunday afternoon, gusty winds raked the region, keeping emergency personnel busy responding to numerous reports of trees and branches blown down.

A palm tree toppled into a house on West Pedregosa Street, and a large tree crushed an unoccupied vehicle on Milpas Street. Several trees were reported down in Goleta and Montecito as well.

In several cases, utility lines also came down, causing localized power outages.

Southern California Edison, which provides power to the South Coast, reported several outages Sunday afternoon in the Mission Canyon area, Goleta and western Goleta.

All told, nearly 2,000 people were without electricity on the South Coast as of 10 p.m.

In Goleta, trees in equipment caused a 466-customer outage, and power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m., according to SCE.

Snow levels were expected to eventually drop as low as 2,500 feet Sunday night, which could leave a dusting on local mountains, and affect travel on Interstate 5 over the Grapevine north of Los Angeles.

A shutdown of that major route could divert significant traffic onto Highway 101 through the county.

