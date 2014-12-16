‘Powerful Tools for Serious Business Owners’ Coaching Series Begins Jan. 9

The 2015 four-part Maui Mastermind Master Series “Powerful Tools for Serious Business Owners” begins Jan. 9-11 at San Diego’s Paradise Point Resort & Spa.

“Scale Your Business: Breakthrough Ideas to Create and Sustain Growth” is the theme of the small-business coaching workshop, led by Maui Mastermind founder and CEO David Finkel. He is a Wall Street Journal bestselling author and co-author, with Priceline.com co-founder Jeff Hoffman, of the new book SCALE: 7 Proven Principles to Grow Your Business and Get Your Life Back.

More than 100 small-business owners from across the United States are expected to attend the San Diego event. Tuition is $9,997 per couple. Friday check-in is 7:45 a.m. The program begins at 8:30 a.m. start and ends about 5:30 p.m. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10 and ends approximately 5:30 pm., followed by dinner. The Sunday program begins at 8:30 a.m. and ends about 5:30 p.m. with a group bonfire to follow.

“Systems and Controls: A Concrete Framework to Systematize Your Business and Create a Scalable Foundation” is the theme of the second part of the Master Series, which will be March 28-29 at the Hotel Irvine, 17900 Jamboree Road in Irvine.

This workshop will deal with why so many business owners get stuck in the “Self-Employment Trap” and are unable to sustainably scale their company. They try to scale their company based purely on growing their team. Maui coaches will discuss how a great team matters, but having the right business systems and intelligent controls is even more important.

Maui Mastermind’s formula for building internal business systems and controls will be discussed. This will ensure the expertise and know-how for successfully running a business is not locked in the head of any one team member, but rather it is contained in the systems and controls of the business. Tuition is $7,500 per couple for each of the three Irvine events.

“The Business Skills Boot Camp: The Seven Most Valuable Business Skills Every Team Member Must Cultivate” is the theme of the third part of the series June 27-28, also at the Hotel Irvine.

“Sales: Lead Generation and Lead Conversion Systems and Tools to Grow Your Bottom Line Profit” is the fourth part of the series planned for Oct. 3-4, also at the Hotel Irvine.

For questions or to RSVP, email [email protected] or call 888.889.0944 x915. Further program details will be provided at a later date.

— Patty DeDominic represents Maui Mastermind.