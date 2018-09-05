Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Powerhouse Boys Water Polo Teams Coming to Santa Barbara Invitational

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 5, 2018 | 9:38 a.m.

Boys water polo teams really get their feet wet with high-level competition this week at the 8th annual Santa Barbara Invitational.

Hosted by Santa Barbara High, the three-day tournament features 24 traditionally strong programs from the Southern, San Diego and North Coast Sections of the CIF. 

Tournament action begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos pools. The semifinals are Saturday at 9 and 10:05 a.m., and the championship is at 2:25 p.m., all at the SBHS pool.

Loyola, Mater Dei, Campolindo of the North Coast Section and Redlands East Valley are the top-seeded teams.

Local teams Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos open with Thursday games. The host Dons play Drake of San Anselmo at 4 p.m., DP hosts Riverside Poly at 4 and San Marcos takes on San Diego-Vista at 5 p.m. at SBHS.

Should Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos win their openers, they would go up against top-seeded opponents on Friday at noon. The Dons would face Loyola while the Chargers would play Redlands East Valley.

Among the tourney entries, Loyola, Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita were CIF-SS Division 1 elite-eight playoff teams last season, with Mater Dei winning the championship.

The Monarchs experienced a shake-up two weeks ago when their new coach, Milos Skaljac, was place on administrative leave by the school, the Orange County Register reported.  Skaljac, a former USC men's assistant coach, replaced Dos Pueblos alum and U.S. Olympian Chris Segesman, who stepped down as head of the highly successful Mater Dei water polo program after the girls’ season in the winter.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 2 in Orange County, with tournament participants Santa Margarita (4), Orange Lutheran (6), Woodbridge (8), San Clemente (9) and Laguna Beach (10) also ranked in the top 10.

Loyola returns several players off a team that lost against Orange Lutheran in the consolation final of the 2017 Division 1 tournament.

Campolindo was a North Coast Section finalist last year and lost to Drake in overtime. 

Redlands East Valley lost in the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals to eventual champion Foothill last season.’

The rest of the tournament field includes Rio Mesa, Los Osos, La Serna, Dana Hills, Murrieta Valley, Agoura, South Pasadena, Cathedral Catholic and Righetti.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 