Powerhouse Boys Water Polo Teams Coming to Santa Barbara Invitational

Water Polo

Boys water polo teams really get their feet wet with high-level competition this week at the 8th annual Santa Barbara Invitational.

Hosted by Santa Barbara High, the three-day tournament features 24 traditionally strong programs from the Southern, San Diego and North Coast Sections of the CIF.

Tournament action begins Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Santa Barbara, Dos Pueblos and San Marcos pools. The semifinals are Saturday at 9 and 10:05 a.m., and the championship is at 2:25 p.m., all at the SBHS pool.

Loyola, Mater Dei, Campolindo of the North Coast Section and Redlands East Valley are the top-seeded teams.

Local teams Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos open with Thursday games. The host Dons play Drake of San Anselmo at 4 p.m., DP hosts Riverside Poly at 4 and San Marcos takes on San Diego-Vista at 5 p.m. at SBHS.

Should Santa Barbara and Dos Pueblos win their openers, they would go up against top-seeded opponents on Friday at noon. The Dons would face Loyola while the Chargers would play Redlands East Valley.

Among the tourney entries, Loyola, Mater Dei, Orange Lutheran and Santa Margarita were CIF-SS Division 1 elite-eight playoff teams last season, with Mater Dei winning the championship.

The Monarchs experienced a shake-up two weeks ago when their new coach, Milos Skaljac, was place on administrative leave by the school, the Orange County Register reported. Skaljac, a former USC men's assistant coach, replaced Dos Pueblos alum and U.S. Olympian Chris Segesman, who stepped down as head of the highly successful Mater Dei water polo program after the girls’ season in the winter.

Mater Dei is ranked No. 2 in Orange County, with tournament participants Santa Margarita (4), Orange Lutheran (6), Woodbridge (8), San Clemente (9) and Laguna Beach (10) also ranked in the top 10.

Loyola returns several players off a team that lost against Orange Lutheran in the consolation final of the 2017 Division 1 tournament.

Campolindo was a North Coast Section finalist last year and lost to Drake in overtime.

Redlands East Valley lost in the Southern Section Division 2 semifinals to eventual champion Foothill last season.’

The rest of the tournament field includes Rio Mesa, Los Osos, La Serna, Dana Hills, Murrieta Valley, Agoura, South Pasadena, Cathedral Catholic and Righetti.

