Powerhouse San Luis Obispo Doubles Up Chargers
Dos Pueblos falls 7-11, despite gutsy doubles performances.
By Liz Frech | March 14, 2008 | 6:27 p.m.
Dos Pueblos’ boys’ tennis team fought hard against San Luis Obispo on Friday, snagging five sets in singles, thanks to Kevin Cheng, Christian Edstrom and Richard Cheng.
The Chargers’ doubles teams came up short against the top-ranked SLO team, though. Dos Pueblos won only two sets, by two pairs who grinded out every point: Ryan Zmolek and Malcolm Sutton and Andy Silverstein and Eric Zmolek.
Friday’s final score was 7-11 in favor of San Luis Obispo, and the Chargers fell to 4-5 with the loss. Dos Pueblos plays again Wednesday, at Righetti.
Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High.
