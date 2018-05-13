Powering Paradise Advises on Solar, Backup Power Systems

Home and business owners in the Tri-Counties who are seeking to lower their electric bills, go solar and/or have a reliable backup power source in case of an electricity blackout or power emergency can get assistance from the Santa Barbara-based Powering Paradise program.



Powering Paradise is a Safe Energy Project initiative of the World Business Academy, a Santa Barbara-based nonprofit and think tank focused on renewable energy.

Powering Paradise seeks to educate people about solar energy and backup power and refers them to local resources so they can confidently go solar or acquire an emergency power system for their home or business.

Participants also are helping to fight climate change by reducing their carbon footprint.



“Our program is focused on educating people about renewable energy. We help them understand the technology and how it can benefit them. This is also a referral program and we assist people during the entire project cycle,” said Cynthia Wallace, Powering Paradise project director.

When people register for Powering Paradise, Wallace interviews them to learn their goals and explain their options. She refers people to the best local solar electrical contractors for their needs who provide free energy consultations and project estimates.

As a public service, World Business Academy assists throughout the project to help keep things on track and ensure people get high-quality service.



“Powering Paradise is an easy way to help you find the best renewable energy solution,” said Rinaldo S. Brutoco, World Business Academy founder and president, who installed solar panels, battery backup and a generator at his Santa Barbara home in 2016.

“It’s also important to plan for natural disasters and weather emergencies like Ventura and Santa Barbara have experienced recently by having a backup power source, otherwise you could end up in the dark for days, weeks or even months,” he said.

Some reasons to consider solar and/or an emergency power system:

» Save money on energy costs. Everyone who installs solar saves money on power over the lifetime of their solar system. Financing options are available and people will see energy savings their very first year.

» Benefit from renewable energy tax credits. Solar installations, and battery backup systems integrated with solar, are currently eligible for federal tax credits in the amount of 30 percent of the total system cost. This represents thousands of dollars in direct savings.

» Do your part to fight climate change by taking action. Many property owners can easily afford to pay their electric bills but install solar because they want to contribute to the production of clean, renewable energy, and save money.

» Be prepared for an emergency, power outage or a weather disaster with a backup power system. The Thomas Fire and Montecito mudslide demonstrated that climate change is in our backyard. A backup power source will keep the lights on and refrigerator running.



To participate in the Powering Paradise program, register at PoweringParadise.com. For more information, contact Wallace, 892-4600 or email [email protected]

— Jennifer Goddard for Powering Paradise.