Powerline Repair to Shut Highway 1 Near VAFB on April 1

Highway 1 will be closed near the main gate of Vandenberg AFB from 8 a.m.-noon. Saturday, April 1. The closure is necessary so power lines damaged during recent storms can be repaired by the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Caltrans has announced.
Detour signs will be posted to assist motorists traveling in this area. Motorists can expect delays not to exceed 20 minutes. Electronic message signs will alert travelers about this roadwork.
Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.
For traffic updates on other state highways in Santa Barbara County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs, 549-3318, or visit the District 5 website at http://www.dot.ca.gov/dist05/road_information.htm.
— Jim Shivers for Caltrans District 5.