PR Pros Launch Scholarships for Tri-County Students

By Nancy Mayerson for the Public Relations Society of America | September 7, 2016 | 10:40 a.m.

The newly formed California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is offering two scholarships to recognize outstanding individual college students who are committed to studying communication or public relations in the tri-counties area. The group will award two $500 scholarships in early 2017.

“We believe that academic endeavors are essential for individuals to reach their full potential. For that reason, our chapter is encouraging students to attend a four-year institution and reach higher educational achievement,” said PRSA California Gold Coast Chapter Vice President and Scholarship Committee Chair Nancy Mayerson.

The chapter raised funds for the scholarships through program meeting fees and sponsorships, and it hopes to grow the scholarship fund as the chapter grows. 

“We believe that the heart of a successful PR career is service to one’s community, so we’re seeking students who have both high academic achievement and a solid commitment to community service. So many worthy organizations rely on public relations and community outreach to fulfill their mission, and we want to see our young professionals helping to make a difference,” Mayerson said.

Applications are being accepted through Oct. 31. Winners will be announced in January 2017.

To be eligible for the scholarships, students must: 

» Be a student currently enrolled in a four-year institution of higher education accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) located in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo or Ventura county.

» Have a 3.0 GPA minimum.

» Have a declared major in public relations or communication.

» Be in good academic standing with their educational institution.

Applications are available online at www.prsagoldcoast.org. For more information, contact Nancy Mayerson, scholarship committee chair, at [email protected] or 805.373.1100 x4.

Nancy Mayerson represents the California Gold Coast chapter of the Public Relations Society of America.

 
