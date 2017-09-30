Pre-applications Available Soon For 70 Affordable-Housing Units

As Peoples’ Self-Help Housing continues to work on the Casas De Los Carneros Apartments multi-family housing development, time for prospective renters to apply for a spot in one of the site’s one, two, and three-bedroom apartments is approaching.

Scheduled for completion in January, the 70-unit complex in Goleta will be available to residents who earn at or below 60 percent of area median income. Rents are based on applicant household size and income.

To be eligible for housing at Casas De Los Carneros Apartments, candidates must have good credit and rental history. Section 8 vouchers will be accepted.

Pre-applications will be available starting Oct. 2 at Storke Ranch Apartments, 6822 Phelps Road, Goleta, or can be accessed online at www.pshhc.org.

Pre-applications must be received or postmarked by Oct. 16 to be eligible for the lottery. Those received after the cutoff date will be put on a waiting list.

Pre-applications received by deadline will be placed in a lottery pool and assigned numbers to establish the order in which they will be processed. The lottery will be held Oct. 25.

“It’s wonderful to see this project come closer to completion,” said John Fowler, PSHH President/CEO. “We look forward to being able to open these new homes to hard working families in our community.”

For more information, email [email protected]

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.