Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 4:11 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Pre-applications Available Soon For 70 Affordable-Housing Units

Casas De Los Carneros Apartments lottery will be held Oct. 25

Casas De Los Carneros housing development is scheduled to be completed in January. Click to view larger
Casas De Los Carneros housing development is scheduled to be completed in January. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing | September 30, 2017 | 2:31 p.m.

As Peoples’ Self-Help Housing continues to work on the Casas De Los Carneros Apartments multi-family housing development, time for prospective renters to apply for a spot in one of the site’s one, two, and three-bedroom apartments is approaching.

Scheduled for completion in January, the 70-unit complex in Goleta will be available to residents who earn at or below 60 percent of area median income. Rents are based on applicant household size and income.

To be eligible for housing at Casas De Los Carneros Apartments, candidates must have good credit and rental history. Section 8 vouchers will be accepted.

Pre-applications will be available starting Oct. 2 at Storke Ranch Apartments, 6822 Phelps Road, Goleta, or can be accessed online at www.pshhc.org.

Pre-applications must be received or postmarked by Oct. 16 to be eligible for the lottery. Those received after the cutoff date will be put on a waiting list.

Pre-applications received by deadline will be placed in a lottery pool and assigned numbers to establish the order in which they will be processed. The lottery will be held Oct. 25.

“It’s wonderful to see this project come closer to completion,” said John Fowler, PSHH President/CEO. “We look forward to being able to open these new homes to hard working families in our community.”

For more information, email [email protected]

For more information on Peoples’ Self-Help Housing, visit www.pshhc.org, email [email protected] or phone 781-3088.

— Andy Silverman for Peoples' Self-Help Housing.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 