Pre-Sale Tickets Announced for Santa Barbara Beer Garden

Drink

Native brews and native plants make the Santa Barbara Beer Garden the beer and nature lovers dream. Ten craft breweries will donate special brews, some made with native ingredients right from the garden, for a tasting experience unmatched in the Santa Barbara area Saturday, Feb. 20, 2016.

Participants will get to taste a different beer at each station located throughout the Garden from redwoods to deserts. Acoustic music will add ambience, while delicious fare from the food truck will satisfy the munchies.

The Beer Garden will run from 1-5 p.m. with a VIP reception at noon. The Botanic Garden will be closed to the public that day.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13, 2016, for the VIP Lounge at $120 and Jan. 20, 2016, for general admission at $75. Tickets are available at www.sbbg.org/brews or by calling 805.682.4726 x102.

The ten breweries will offer beer from special reserve collections, and many are creating special brews for the event, giving participants the chance to taste a beer that no one else has ever tasted.

The tasting tour is organized by Certified Cicerone Zachary Rosen, a leader in the art of abstract beer pairings.

Participating breweries confirmed as of this date include BrewLAB, Captain Fatty's Craft Brewery, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Libertine Brewery, M.Special Brewing Company, Smoke Mountain Brewing Co., Rincon Brewery, Telegraph Brewing Co. and Third Window Brewing.

“This is truly one of the best beer festivals around," said committee chair, Chris Parker. "Enjoying a beer while walking in the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden is an unforgettable experience because you learn more about both beer and the Garden. I can’t think of a better cause than the Garden’s education program, which excites school children about nature at the Garden and goes out into the community to teach children and adults about plants, pollinators and more.”

Follow this event on Facebook for the latest updates on the brews and the amazing raffle prize.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications director for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.