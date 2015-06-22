Pre-Sale Tickets on Sale Now for Santa Barbara County Fair

Summer is in full swing and excitement is building for the 124th annual Santa Barbara County Fair, which runs July 15-19 at the Santa Maria Fairpark. This year’s theme is Homespun Fun! Pre-sale tickets are on sale now through July 15.

Dollar Day kicks off the Santa Barbara County Fair with admission and carnival rides just $1 on Wednesday, July 15. That day also kicks off the fair’s concert series with a performance by Eddie Money on the KCOY Main Stage.

The excitement continues Thursday, July 16 with Senior Day and senior admission of just $1. Thursday evening’s concert will feature a performance by Martina McBride. Friday, July 17 is Agriculture & Cattlemen’s Day featuring free rodeo activities in the Budweiser Minetti Arena and an evening concert by Los Lobos. Military and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day continues on Saturday, July 18 with a concert by country breakout star Jerrod Niemann. Wrapping things up on Sunday, July 19 is Fiesta Day with a Hispanic concert in the Budweiser Minetti Arena.

All KCOY Main Stage entertainment begins at 8 p.m. and is free with paid Fair admission. The Fiesta Day entertainment is a separate ticketed event.

Be sure to catch some of the exciting new attractions, like Explore the Bayou where you’ll see critters like possum, armadillo, frogs, and even alligators in this new animal exhibit. Laugh at the kooky cowgirl antics of Karen’s Over the Top 8-ft. Stilt Characters or stomp your feet along with the incredibly moving sounds of the Street Drum Corps. And don’t miss the Pollywood Bird Show and Wild West Turkey Stampede.

Pre-sale tickets are $7 for ages 12 and older; $5 for ages 6 to 11 years old. And $20 for unlimited carnival wristbands. Presale tickets are available through July 12 at the following locations: Rabobanks in Santa Maria, Orcutt, Nipomo and Guadalupe; La Chiquita Markets in Santa Maria, Nipomo and Guadalupe; La Miramar in Santa Maria, Lompoc, Paso Robles and Oceano; Vallarta Supermarket in Santa Maria; and participating O’Reilly Auto Parts stores. Tickets are also available at the Santa Maria Fairpark ticket office or online at www.santamariafairpark.com.

General admission during the fair is $7 for ages 6 to 11, $10 for ages 12 to 61 and $7 for ages 62 or older. Unlimited carnival ride wristbands are $25 on weekdays or $30 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Destruction Derby is $12 for general and $18 for box seats and $5 for parking. Destruction Derby tickets can only be purchased at the Fairpark ticket office.

For more information, click here or Like us on Facebook.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.