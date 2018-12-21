Precious Nwosu’s Two Second-Half Goals Lift Dos Pueblos

Girls Soccer

Precious Nwosu scored both goals for Dos Pueblos in a 2-1 Channel League win against Lompoc at San Marcos on Friday.

Nwosu goals rallied the Chargers from a 1-0 deficit in the second half. Barbara Gonzalez assisted on the game winner.

Coach Seth Asuncion praised the work of Blythe Hastings and Gizela Zermeno in the midfield.

"They were able to win the ball in the air and distribute," he said.

He also lauded the defense of Josie Morales and Emila Kling.

"The girls have been working hard day in and day out and the results are starting to show," said Asuncion.

The Chargers are now 2-0 in league and 5-3-3 overall.