Preliminary Hearing Date Delayed for Santa Barbara-Area Triple-Murder Suspect

The preliminary hearing was delayed again for the man accused of murdering a Santa Barbara doctor, his wife and their 5-year-old daughter.

Pierre Haobsh, 27, of Oceanside, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges for the deaths of Dr. Weidong "Henry" Han, 57; his wife, Huijie "Jennie" Yu, 29; and their daughter, Emily Han.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 9, but that date was vacated, according to prosecutor Benjamin Ladinig.

The next court date, to set a new date for the preliminary hearing, was scheduled for Dec. 6.

Haobsh is currently represented by Deputy Public Defenders Mindi Boulet and Christine Voss.

Han and Yu ran the Santa Barbara Herbal Clinic, a traditional Chinese medicine shop, and authorities say Haobsh was a business associate of Han's.

The family's bodies were discovered March 24 in their home at 4640 Greenhill Way, between Goleta and Santa Barbara.

All three people died from gunshots to the head, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

