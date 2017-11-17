Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:44 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Preliminary Hearing Delayed for Man Charged with Fatal Shooting Behind Orcutt Bar

Santa Maria judge agrees to reschedule Jonathan Highley's case for Dec. 8 due to defense attorney's lack of availability

Jonathan Highley talks to his stand-in defense attorney Friday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. Click to view larger
Jonathan Highley talks to his stand-in defense attorney Friday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 17, 2017 | 9:03 p.m.

A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Friday reluctantly delayed a preliminary hearing for the man facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a father of two in Old Town Orcutt earlier this year. 

Judge Gustavo Lavayen had set aside Friday for the preliminary hearing of Jonathan Highley, 36, and expressed his frustration at the defense attorney’s lack of availability.

Highley was taken into custody hours after Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, was gunned down in the parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt on March 4.

Deputies were called to the bar on East Clark Avenue after a report of a man with a gun at 1:30 a.m., and later a shooting.

When they arrived, they found San Juan on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Highley has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a firearm, and also has denied several special allegations.

He is represented by Mark Owens from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office.

During previous appearances, Owens regularly arrived late, including showing up at 3:45 p.m. for an 8:30 a.m. hearing in October.

Owens has a case in trial in Santa Barbara, and filed the motion Thursday to continue Highley’s preliminary hearing, with colleague Ron Bobo standing in on Friday.

After confirming Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson was ready to proceed, the judge asked Bobo his plan, noting that Judge James Herman required Owens to remain in Santa Barbara.

“I guess the bigger question, Mr. Bobo, is what’s Mr. Owens’ schedule.  He’s not here. This case was filed in March. The People are ready. The court is ready. Everybody is waiting. The alleged victim’s family is waiting and Mr. Owens is unavailable,” Lavayen said. 

During a preliminary hearing, the prosecuting attorney presents evidence for a judge to determine if a defendant should stand trial on the charges.

The judge noted Owens has another trial in Santa Barbara after his current one, and questioned if he would be available for the Dec. 8 preliminary hearing in the Highley case.

Saying he understood the judge’s frustration, Bobo said his colleague planned to interrupt his next trial for the Highley preliminary hearing.

But Lavayen said the defense attorney would need to be released by a Santa Barbara judge to be in Santa Maria on Dec. 8. Owens previously agreed to the Nov. 17 preliminary hearing date.

“What assurance do I have that he’s going to be here on that date? Is your office prepared to reassign cases?” Lavayen asked. “I know what he’s going to be in trial on, and so far he’s been in trial on cases that shouldn’t have the same priority that this case has in Santa Barbara.”

Owens' current Santa Barbara trial involves a man charged in August with assault with a deadly weapon and receiving known stolen property plus several special allegations.

The judge said the Public Defender’s Office may need to consider a reassignment of cases. 

Bobo said he would talk to Public Defender Tracy Macuga and Owens’ supervisor, Chief Trial Deputy Giovanni Giordani. 

“I’m available that date, your honor, but I also share the court’s frustrations about Mr. Owens. because he’s spread thin or pulled in a lot of directions, and this case isn’t receiving the priority that it frankly deserves and requires,” Nudson said.

The judge said he emailed Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes De Oca, who will preside over Owens’ next trial, to ensure the defense attorney will be released for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria.

“I want some assurances that Mr. Owens will be ready to go Dec. 8,” Lavayen said. 

“I will be working on that today,” Bobo said.

Nudson added that the preliminary hearing likely would take four hours, less than the previous estimate of one court day.

The judge scheduled the preliminary hearing to start at 9 a.m. Dec. 8, and said he would require Owens to be personally present that day.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 