Preliminary Hearing Delayed for Man Charged with Fatal Shooting Behind Orcutt Bar

A Santa Maria Superior Court judge on Friday reluctantly delayed a preliminary hearing for the man facing murder charges in the fatal shooting of a father of two in Old Town Orcutt earlier this year.

Judge Gustavo Lavayen had set aside Friday for the preliminary hearing of Jonathan Highley, 36, and expressed his frustration at the defense attorney’s lack of availability.

Highley was taken into custody hours after Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, was gunned down in the parking lot behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt on March 4.

Deputies were called to the bar on East Clark Avenue after a report of a man with a gun at 1:30 a.m., and later a shooting.

When they arrived, they found San Juan on the ground with a gunshot wound.

Highley has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault with a firearm, and also has denied several special allegations.

He is represented by Mark Owens from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office.

During previous appearances, Owens regularly arrived late, including showing up at 3:45 p.m. for an 8:30 a.m. hearing in October.

Owens has a case in trial in Santa Barbara, and filed the motion Thursday to continue Highley’s preliminary hearing, with colleague Ron Bobo standing in on Friday.

After confirming Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson was ready to proceed, the judge asked Bobo his plan, noting that Judge James Herman required Owens to remain in Santa Barbara.

“I guess the bigger question, Mr. Bobo, is what’s Mr. Owens’ schedule. He’s not here. This case was filed in March. The People are ready. The court is ready. Everybody is waiting. The alleged victim’s family is waiting and Mr. Owens is unavailable,” Lavayen said.

During a preliminary hearing, the prosecuting attorney presents evidence for a judge to determine if a defendant should stand trial on the charges.

The judge noted Owens has another trial in Santa Barbara after his current one, and questioned if he would be available for the Dec. 8 preliminary hearing in the Highley case.

Saying he understood the judge’s frustration, Bobo said his colleague planned to interrupt his next trial for the Highley preliminary hearing.

But Lavayen said the defense attorney would need to be released by a Santa Barbara judge to be in Santa Maria on Dec. 8. Owens previously agreed to the Nov. 17 preliminary hearing date.

“What assurance do I have that he’s going to be here on that date? Is your office prepared to reassign cases?” Lavayen asked. “I know what he’s going to be in trial on, and so far he’s been in trial on cases that shouldn’t have the same priority that this case has in Santa Barbara.”

Owens' current Santa Barbara trial involves a man charged in August with assault with a deadly weapon and receiving known stolen property plus several special allegations.

The judge said the Public Defender’s Office may need to consider a reassignment of cases.

Bobo said he would talk to Public Defender Tracy Macuga and Owens’ supervisor, Chief Trial Deputy Giovanni Giordani.

“I’m available that date, your honor, but I also share the court’s frustrations about Mr. Owens. because he’s spread thin or pulled in a lot of directions, and this case isn’t receiving the priority that it frankly deserves and requires,” Nudson said.

The judge said he emailed Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes De Oca, who will preside over Owens’ next trial, to ensure the defense attorney will be released for a preliminary hearing in Santa Maria.

“I want some assurances that Mr. Owens will be ready to go Dec. 8,” Lavayen said.

“I will be working on that today,” Bobo said.

Nudson added that the preliminary hearing likely would take four hours, less than the previous estimate of one court day.

The judge scheduled the preliminary hearing to start at 9 a.m. Dec. 8, and said he would require Owens to be personally present that day.

