Preliminary Hearing Delayed for Solvang Kidnapping Case Due to Plea Talks

A preliminary hearing for a Lompoc Valley man accused of kidnapping a woman in Solvang, driving her to Arizona, and coercing her to marry him in Nevada, remains in limbo amid talks about a plea deal.

Joseph A. Hetzel, 54, appeared in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Tuesday morning alongside his attorney, Adrian Galvan.

The defense attorney told the judge his client had offered a plea deal, but Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson said she needed time to review the offer.

Details of proposed plea deal were not revealed in court.

Last week, Judge John McGregor began hearing evidence about the allegations against Hetzel to determine if he should be held to answer to the charges.

During the preliminary hearing, the victim, referred to in court as Jane Doe, testified about the incident that began Sept. 1, 2017.

Due to allegations she was sexually assaulted, Noozhawk is not using her name in coverage of the case's court proceedings.

The victim spoke about having a brief relationship with Heztel and testified that the man repeatedly appeared at her Solvang workplace, leading her to obtain a temporary restraining order.

As she left work that September day, Hetzel began following her, leading the woman to stop her vehicle. Hetzel got into the car and she texted a friend for help.

She said in court that she didn’t recall the trip from Solvang to Arizona, but remembered waking up in her vehicle driven by Hetzel, and that he broke her phone. She also testified that Hetzel forced her to have sex at an Arizona hotel, and to marry him.

“I think his intention was he was going to get out of trouble if he got married,” the woman said.

During the trip she made several attempts to solicit help, but they failed until she got the attention of a motel clerk, who called authorities.

Hetzel was later taken into custody in Nevada, and extradited to Santa Barbara County to face charges.

Hetzel originally was charged with kidnapping during a carjacking and stalking. However, at the start of the preliminary hearing, Nudson, the prosecuting attorney, said she sought charges of kidnapping during a rape or sodomy, and stalking.

The case will return to court Jan. 22, when a decision about the possible plea deal will be revealed.

If the plea is rejected next week, the attorneys and judge expect to schedule another date to complete the preliminary hearing.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.