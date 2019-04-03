Pixel Tracker

Preliminary Hearing Delayed to June for Lompoc Man Accused in Easter Shooting

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 3, 2019 | 6:08 p.m.

The Santa Maria Superior Court preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing the mother of his child on Easter two years ago has been delayed again. 

Jorge Tovar Fernandez, 28, of Lompoc, is accused of murdering Elyse Erwin, 28, his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found in a residential parking area on Goodwin Road in Orcutt on April 16, 2017. She had been shot in the head.

The victim and the defendant have a young child together.

Fernandez, who is represented by attorney Jeremy Lessem, has been charged with first-degree murder, a special circumstance for lying in wait, and allegations including discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

A preliminary hearing is held for a judge to determine if enough evidence exists for a defendant to face a trial on the charges, and typically involves limited defense.

For Fernandez's case, the preliminary hearing had been set for April 11, but Deputy District Attorney Fabiana Fede recently filed a motion seeking a delay.

In her filing, Fede said two key investigators from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department would not be available this month due to training in Monterey County.

Both had waited a couple of years to receive slots in the coveted training, she added. 

On Wednesday, Judge Gustavo Lavayen granted the delay and rescheduled the preliminary hearing for June 6 and June 7.

The preliminary hearing has been delayed several times for assorted reasons in the past year.

