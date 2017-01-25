Preliminary Hearing Set for Driver in Alleged Hit-Run Collision That Put Pedestrian in a Coma

The Montecito man charged with felony DUI and hit-and-run causing great bodily injury will be in Santa Barbara County Superior Court Feb. 8 for a preliminary hearing.

Isaac Victor Vega, 21, is accused of striking a pedestrian who was crossing Cabrillo Boulevard in the early morning hours of Dec. 2, causing major injury, and then fleeing the scene.

Vega faces additional charges related to the fact he was out on bail for another felony case, allegedly robbing a supermarket, at the time of his arrest.

He has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being represented by Deputy Public Defender Rachel Solomon.

Drew Daly, 23, was reportedly hit around 2:30 a.m. and authorities say he was lying in the street for about two hours before a passer-by saw him and called 9-1-1.

He was in a coma at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for several days, but later woke up, members of his family told Noozhawk.

Santa Barbara police said Daly remains in treatment in Los Angeles, but that Daly's family has been asked not to speak with reporters any more due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

“We were not comfortable with the degree of case information that was making its way to the suspect and his friends,” police Sgt. Riley Harwood. “It will all come out in due time, but the priority right now is to ensure a successful prosecution.”

Court documents have revealed details about the collision investigation, and more will likely be aired at the preliminary hearing.

Preliminary investigation by patrol officers and the investigators revealed Daly had been attempting to cross the 300 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard from the north curb to the south curb when he was struck by the vehicle, according to court documents filed Dec. 8.

Emergency personnel who responded on Dec. 2 found Daly — a Santa Barbara City College student — lying in the street with life-threatening injuries.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital doctors treating Daly reported to officers that his core temperature was 86 degrees, according to court documents.

Based on the outside temperature of 40 degrees, doctors estimated Daly had been lying unconscious, in the gutter, for approximately two hours before being discovered by a passer-by, according to court documents.

He was unable to speak at the time of the accident, according to authorities.

There were no skid marks at the scene, and there were no 9-1-1 calls by a driver indicating that someone had been hit, authorities said.

On Dec. 2, a patrol officer contacted a local homeless man who had spent the night sleeping on the beachfront on the block of the accident, according to court documents.

The man reported seeing a light-colored, small SUV driving westbound on Cabrillo Boulevard with its headlights off, according to court documents.

The man, who was walking on the south sidewalk of the 200 block of West Cabrillo Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m., told police he waved a small flashlight towards to driver to indicate the headlights were off.

The vehicle driver continued driving and did not turn on the headlights. About 30 seconds later, the man heard a loud “thump,” which sounded like a vehicle striking an object, according to court documents.

The man told officers that he saw the vehicle continue driving and “did not see anything that the vehicle might have hit.”

He assumed the car might have swiped a parked car or driven over a palm fond, which were spread across the street that night due to high winds, according to court documents.

Officers checked surveillance camera footage from the area, and video from the Stearns Wharf parking kiosk showed a light-colored SUV, without its headlights turned on, heading westbound on Cabrillo Boulevard.

The video quality made it difficult to distinguish the car model, according to court documents.

Police received additional video on Dec. 6 from the U.S. Coast Guard office that led them to distinguish the vehicle as a 1999-2003 Honda CRV.

Police put out still photos of surveillance camera footage and asked for the public's help finding the vehicle, which was possibly involved in the collision.

Vega was taken into custody Dec. 7, and police said at the time that the public's help had led to his arrest.

Vega “claimed he could not recall his whereabouts on the night of Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, but admitted he was out at bars and a friend’s house drinking,” according to court documents.

Court documents also say Vega told police that “someone else had driven the car, but did not know who had driven it.”​

