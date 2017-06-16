Preliminary Hearing Rescheduled for Veteran Soap Opera Actress Charged With DUI

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court preliminary hearing for a veteran soap opera actress charged with driving while drunk on Highway 154 and causing a crash that critically injured an Arizona man has been rescheduled for later this summer.

Jensen Buchanan, 54, of Los Angeles will next return to court for the preliminary hearing on Aug. 18 in Santa Maria before Judge Gustavo Lavayen.

Authorities have said Buchanan was driving with a blood alcohol level of .34 at the time of the 6:20 a.m. crash on Highway 154 near the Live Oak Camp on May 18, 2016.

California Highway Patrol officers from Buellton said Buchanan, the driver of a Mercedes S550, was eastbound on Highway 154 and allowed her vehicle to drift across the double yellow line directly into the path of a Ford C-Max traveling west.

The other driver, Bradley Asolas, who now lives in Arizona, suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from his vehicle.

He spent more than 30 days in Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and continues his recovery from the various injuries more than a year later.

Buchanan faces several charges, including felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and felony driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or greater.

She also is charged with causing great bodily injury to Asolas, and an allegation her blood-alcohol level exceeded .15 percent.

Buchanan appeared on numerous soap operas over nearly three decades, including appearances most recently on The Young and the Restless in 2015, and previously on One Life to Live and Another World.

