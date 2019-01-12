Preliminary Hearing Starts, Is Continued for Georgia Man in Crash That Killed Lompoc Couple

Ex-airman Shaquille Lindsey charged in state court with impaired driving in 2016 head-on collision that left Bertha and Ruben Betancourt dead

A preliminary hearing will continue next month for a former airman accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana in a 2016 head-on collision that killed a Lompoc couple and seriously injured their son.

Shaquille Lindsey, 25, of Covington, Ga., has been charged in connection with the Aug. 28, 2016, crash on Santa Lucia Canyon Road near the entrance to the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution.

Ruben Betancourt, 51, and his wife, Bertha, 58, were killed in the wreck, which left their son, Juan, with critical injuries.

Law enforcement officers allege that Lindsey was driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana when he crossed the double yellow lines and slammed head on into the Betancourts’ sedan.

The case initially was investigated by Vandenberg Air Force Base officials who claimed they had jurisdiction of the area.

A federal grand jury indicted Lindsey in connection with the crash, but his federal public defender successfully challenged the case’s filing in federal court, citing a jurisdictional issue. A judge agreed and dismissed the case last year.

Weeks later, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against Lindsey in state court, setting the stage for the preliminary hearing that started Friday morning before Lompoc Superior Court Judge Raimundo Montes de Oca.

Lindsey has been charged with two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one felony count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs causing injury. He also faces criminal enhancements for causing great bodily injury, according to the court complaint.

One witness, Sheena Shaver, an agent from the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, said test results revealed Lindsey had alcohol in his system, although it was below the .08 limit at which a driver is considered to be legally drunk.

“It was high enough to cause concerns so we directed the investigation into the alcohol consumption of Mr. Lindsey,” she said.

Lindsey had traveled to California to celebrate his birthday, and reportedly was drinking at a house and then the Maverick Saloon in Santa Ynez from roughly 11 p.m. Aug. 27 to 1:30 a.m. Aug 28, hours before the 12:30 p.m. crash.

Another witness, Dr. Jeff Walterscheid, chief toxicologist for the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System, testified about effects of alcohol and marijuana.

Assistant U.S.Attorney Joanna Curtis asked Walterscheid about the effects of toxicology findings showing the defendant allegedly had alcohol in his system along with other factors from the crash.

“The combination of these drugs would be attributable to impairment while driving,” he replied.

Curtis and Assistant U.S. Attorney Andre Julian were sworn in last year to continue to prosecute the case despite its move to state from federal court.

Lindsey’s attorney, Kenneth Hamilton, appeared to be setting up a standard vigorous DUI defense, challenging the handling of blood samples and more.

He asked witnesses about testing procedures, including whether alcohol detected in Lindsey’s blood could have been from swabs to clean the area before blood was drawn or the fermentation process if the sample was not properly handled.

At one point, Hamilton asked a witness to describe a refrigerator, prompting a Betancourt family member to react.

Also sitting at the defense counsel table is the defendant’s mother, Stephanie Lindsey, a Georgia-licensed attorney who was granted limited permission to operate in California for her son’s case.

Attorneys initially estimated the preliminary hearing would take five hours, but a number of witnesses remained at the end of the court day Friday.

Additionally, the defense sought a continuation of the preliminary hearing to hire its own toxicologist over the objections of prosecutors.

Curtis noted the defense has had discovery for months and only hired its expert in December. Pointing out that it’s not just the defendant who has a right to a speedy trial, she recognized the presence of several of the victims’ family members in attendance at Friday’s hearing.

De Oca said he could not punish the defendant and granted the defense motion to continue the preliminary hearing at 10 a.m. Feb. 15.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.