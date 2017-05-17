Preliminary Hearing Planned For Veteran Soap Actress In DUI Crash Case

A June 9 preliminary hearing has been confirmed for a veteran soap opera actress accused of driving under the influence and causing a crash that left a man with critical injuries a year ago on Highway 154.

Jensen Buchanan, 54, of Los Angeles, appeared before Judge Gustavo Lavayen in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Wednesday morning.

The hearing fell one day before the one-year anniversary of Buchanan’s May 18, 2016 arrest following the Highway 154 crash in which the other driver, Bradley Asolas, who now lives in Arizona, was critically injured.

Afterward, authorities said Buchanan was driving under the influence of alcohol, and registered a blood-alcohol content of 0.34 following the 6:20 a.m. crash.

She faces several charges, including felony driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, and felony driving with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent or greater.

She also is charged with causing great bodily injury to Asolas, and an allegation her blood-alcohol level exceeded .15 percent.

Asolas and family members attended Wednesday’s hearing, but declined to comment afterward.

Attorneys met in chambers with Lavayen before the case was called in open court, including Buchanan’s two attorneys, Josh Lynn of Santa Barbara and Meryl Chambers from the Los Angeles area, along with Deputy District Attorneys Jon Kawashima and Tiffany Dix.

Confirmation of the preliminary hearing means attempts to reach a plea deal have failed, likely due to a disagreement over what punishment Buchanan should face if she changed her plea.

The District Attorney’s Office reportedly is seeking prison time while the defense attorneys sought a lesser punishment.

The defense team reportedly had considered entering her changed plea directly to the judge, and accepting the sentence he handed down.

However, the judge had hinted at the last hearing in mid-April that he was leaning against a sentence of probation, and that they would discuss the matter in chambers before Wednesday's hearing.

Buchanan appeared on numerous soap operas in nearly three decades, including most recently on The Young and the Restless in 2015, and previously on One Life to Live and Another World.

