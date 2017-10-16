Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:46 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 

Preliminary Hearing Set for Driver Charged with DUI, Murder in Fatal Orcutt Crash

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully . | October 16, 2017 | 8:54 p.m.
Cameron Oliver Click to view larger
Cameron Oliver

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in early 2018 for the man accused of driving under the influence and speeding, causing a crash that killed two women and injured a third passenger in Orcutt earlier this year.

Cameron Oliver, 25, was in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday for a brief hearing before Judge James Voysey.

Oliver previously pleaded not guilty to two murder charges and driving with a blood alcohol content exceeding .08 percent causing bodily injury to a third passenger.

The defendant was driving a vehicle at high speed on Feb. 6 with three passengers on Highway 135 north of Lakeview Road when it veered off the roadway, crashed through a fence, struck a concrete bench, and overturned onto Orcutt Road, the California Highway Patrol said.

Leann Stauffer and Tricia Jensen, both 37 and from Santa Maria, were fatally injured in the crash.

A third passenger was also injured.  

Oliver also faces special allegations that he had a blood alcohol content above .15 percent, drove at least 30 mph above the speed limit, and has been convicted of a prior DUI offense. 

According to the criminal complaint, Oliver allegedly had a blood alcohol content that exceeded .19 percent, and was driving more than 125 mph at the time of the crash.

S.E. Ballard, from the Santa Barbara County Public Defender’s Office, suggested returning Jan. 8 for a preliminary hearing setting and also scheduling the preliminary hearing for Feb. 5. 

The hearing is expected to last two hours, according to attorneys. 

The defense team has more work to do, Ballard said in explaining the delay until early next year, and is continuing to negotiate about a possible plea deal with the prosecution team, led by Deputy District Attorney Lynmarc Jenkins.

Oliver has a prior conviction for drunken driving from San Diego County and was on probation for a domestic violence incident at the time of his arrest in this case, according to authorities.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

