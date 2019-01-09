Preliminary Hearing Starts for Lompoc Man Accused of Kidnapping Woman in Solvang

A woman gave tearful court testimony Wednesday about being kidnapped in Solvang by a Lompoc man she had a brief relationship with, who allegedly took her to Arizona and Nevada, and coerced her to have sex and to get married before she escaped.

The Santa Barbara County Superior Court preliminary hearing for Joseph Hetzel, 54, began Wednesday afternoon before Judge John McGregor, and will continue next week.

Hetzel was arrested in Nevada on suspicion of kidnapping his former girlfriend on Sept. 1, 2017.

The woman, referred to in court as Jane Doe, was the only witness who testified during the preliminary hearing.

Due to allegations she was sexually assaulted, Noozhawk is not using her name in coverage of the case's court proceedings.

The couple became friends in July 2017 before beginning a sexual relationship and moving in together for a day or two, and then the woman moved out of Hetzel's Vandenberg Village residence, the woman testified.

Under questioning from Deputy District Attorney Anne Nudson, the woman said Hetzel repeatedly showed up at her job site, entering through the kitchen, although she had told him not to do so.

On one day he visited at least four times.

Doe said she sought a temporary restraining order.

“There were just so many warning signs and I was beginning to be very scared of him,” she said.

At the end of her work day Sept. 1, 2017, she learned Hetzel had again been seen at her Solvang work site. As she left, Doe said she encountered Hetzel, who got into her car and began driving.

“I don’t remember a lot about what happened,” she said, adding she doesn’t remember the trip from the Central Coast to Arizona, but vaguely recalled Hetzel breaking her phone.

“I remember him being very upset with me,” she said.

They eventually ended up at a cheap motel, where she tried to get the clerk’s attention but was ignored, she said.

That night, Hetzel and Doe had sexual intercourse.

“I did what I had to do just to be OK,” she said.

The next day, they visited a Starbucks in Goodyear, Arizona, where she left a note in the restroom and later told the clerk her name and need for help.

Hetzel dragged Doe to the car as she was kicking and screaming, she testified.

“I was trying very hard not to get back into that car,” she said.

After traveling to Grand Canyon, they headed for Las Vegas, where Hetzel promised to get her a cell phone if they married. She determined “that was the best option for me,” she said.

“I think his intention was he was going to get out of trouble if he got married,” the woman said.

“That it would prevent you from testifying?” Nudson asked, and the witness answered yes.

When the woman first objected to marrying Hetzel, he forced her back into the car and broke the parking lot gate while driving away, she testified.

“He was really really mad at me,” she said, adding that they drove around for a couple of hours before returning the wedding chapel where she reluctantly agreed to be married.

Hetzel began to panic when he learned law enforcement officers were looking for them, and sought a hotel without security cameras, Doe said.

He gave the woman $100 to secure the room, but she went inside the office and alerted the cashier about the kidnapping.

“He was peeking in the window and then he took off,” she said.

At the time of the law enforcement search, authorities said that the woman asked casino staff in Henderson, Nevada, for help and responding police took her to a local hospital.

Hetzel was later arrested in Nevada and extradited to Santa Barbara County.

In cross examination, defense attorney Adrian Galvan asked about medication the woman was taking at the time of alleged crimes.

Hetzel originally was charged with kidnapping during a carjacking and stalking. However, at the start of the preliminary hearing, the prosecuting attorney said she sought charges of kidnapping during a rape or sodomy, and stalking.

The judge is expected to rule Tuesday whether to hold Hetzel to answer and determine what charges he ultimately will face.

In a different courtroom earlier Wednesday, Judge Gustavo Lavayen rejected a defense motion to prohibit the public, and the media, from attending the preliminary hearing.

The judge said the news stories on the case provided by the defense were quite old.

“There’s nothing particularly inflammatory about what’s published in the media,” Lavayen said.

“I don’t think the media coverage has been pervasive or would meet the standard required to close the preliminary hearing, so I do not find there’s a substantial probability that Mr. Hetzel 'sright to a fair trial would be affected,” Lavayen added.

