Premier Water Polo Club Takes Its Game to Ocean

Water Polo

The Premier Water Polo Club of Santa Barbara staged a water polo exhibition in the ocean off of Stearns Wharf on Thursday afternoon. The event was part of the Semana Nautica Summer Sports Festival.

Playing in the area below the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, the club used inflatables to designate the playing field and had inflatable goals. The teams included three field players and a goalie.

The players competed in a higher-than-usual swell, which made the sidelines and goals bob. Closer to the beach, the waves were estimated between 2 to 3 feet, according to Surfline.com.

The Premier Water Polo Club teams are preparing for the USA Water Polo Junior Olympics later this month.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.