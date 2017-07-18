Premier Water Polo Club’s Fab 11 Headed to Final Junior Olympics

Water Polo

A group of 11 boys from the Santa Barbara Premier Water Polo Club will be competing in their final USA Water Polo National Junior Olympics together this weekend in Orange County.

This is a talented group in the water and in the classroom. All 11 are headed to colleges in the fall.

“This group of boys is one of the best classes to ever come out of the Santa Barbara area,” said Ryan McMillen, director of the Santa Barbara Premier Club. “These boys truly represent the definition of student athletes, and have been rewarded for their years of hard work in the classroom and the pool. They have competed at the highest level domestically and internationally since they were 10, and have consistently finished in the top five nationally.”

The class of 2017 college commits are Sawyer Rhodes (Stanford), Miles Cole (Princeton), Adam Gross (Pomona Pitzer), Dylan Elliott (Pomona Pitzer), Caleb Sandberg (Pacific), Adam Fuller (Brown), Koss Klobucher (Claremont McKenna), Jack Rottman (Santa Clara), Spencer Wood (UCSB). Jesse Morrison (UCSB) and Taylor Gustason (UCSB).

The National Junior Olympics are July 22-25 in Irvine.