Prep Basketball Tournament Season Begins With Gold Coast Classic

Girls Basketball

The high school basketball tournament season gets under way Wednesday with the Gold Coast Classic, co-hosted by San Marcos and Rio Mesa.

Fourteen girls basketball teams will play over the next three days at the gyms of the host schools. The winners of the San Marcos and Rio Mesa brackets will play for the championship on Saturday at San Marcos at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara High, which has several returning players from last year’s Channel League co-championship team, and Foothill Tech, a CIF-SS division finalist and regional semifinalist last season, lead the San Marcos bracket.

San Marcos opens the tournament against Foothill Tech at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Santa Barbara plays its first game at Rio Mesa against the host Spartans and then plays at San Marcos on Thursday night against the winner of Wednesday’s 4:30 p.m. game between Santa Ynez and Ventura.

Wednesday’s 6 p.m. at San Marcos pits Cabrillo against Buena.

The Rio Mesa bracket includes Pacifica, L.A. Birmingham, Santa Clara, Oxnard, Bakersfield-Centennial and Simi Valley.

Among the returnees for the Dons is sophomore guard Athena Saragoza, who was the third leading scorer on the team as a freshman with a 12.6 points-per-game average. Other experienced players include Maya Banks, Mireya Gil, Maddie Miller and Grace DeBruynkops.

San Marcos returns four key players: Megan Cunnison, Ashley Day, Juliet Dodson and Taylor Hantgin.

Gold Coast Brackets 2018 by Barry Punzal on Scribd